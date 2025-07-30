Chargers throwing former 1st-round pick to the wolves at new spot in preseason opener
The Los Angeles Chargers and head coach Jim Harbaugh will make the most of the extra preseason game this summer, starting Thursday during the Hall of Fame game against the Detroit Lions.
Most of that taking advantage stems from merely letting some of the biggest training camp battles get some live action against other teams.
Chief among those right now, by far, is the interior offensive line in front of Justin Herbert.
RELATED: 3 takeaways from Chargers training camp so far
Harbaugh told The Athletic’s Daniel Popper that Zion Johnson is one of the players about to get a start, rolling out with the first team at center.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers fans won't like this Keenan Allen prediction
The former first-round pick Johnson has been the subject of much speculation this summer as he makes a possible move to center and competes there. He’s struggled as a guard in the pros and could push veteran Bradley Bozeman for the starting job.
Johnson has had struggles at times in camp already, though, and free-agent addition Andre James has started to make some noise.
Like Trey Lance at quarterback on Thursday with his chance to move into the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, though, Johnson has a real chance to make some headway for himself. The team brought him on as a first-round pick for a reason and would be more than happy for him to provide an upgrade at center while free-agent splash Mekhi Becton upgrades the right guard spot.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Emany Johnson making impact plays at Chargers training camp
Manti Te'o puts Chargers' Denzel Perryman amongst NFL's top 10 linebackers
Los Angeles Chargers' under-25 talent gets big thumbs up from ESPN analyst
Chargers news: Big expectations, potential starting OL, 1-2 punch and more
Chargers rookie WR makes unbelievable grab in Day 10 training camp practice
Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh reveals starting QB for Hall of Fame Game vs. Lions