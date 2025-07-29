Los Angeles Chargers fans won't like this Keenan Allen prediction
Los Angeles Chargers fans have been yearning for a reunion with wide receiver Keenan Allen, who remains unsigned in free agency deep into the offseason.
The Chargers attempted a different reunion with Mike Williams, but the veteran ultimately retired on the first day of training camp, leaving Los Angeles in a bit of a lurch.
While the Chargers' rookie pass-catchers have been very impressive this summer, it obviously would strongly benefit Justin Herbert to have a more familiar, established option at his disposal, which is why Allen seems to make so much sense for Los Angeles.
Well, Allen was linked to a California football team recently, but it wasn't the Chargers.
Matt Barrows of The Athletic has pitched the idea of Allen joining the San Francisco 49ers thanks to a rash of injuries that have hit the 49ers' receiving corps.
Allen is apparently waiting for the perfect opportunity, but the question is, have the Chargers even called the 32-year-old to discuss a potential deal?
Earlier this offseason, Allen stated that he would be very open to a return to Los Angeles, which had Bolts fans everywhere thinking a reunion was inevitable. That's especially considering the Chargers desperately needed wide receiver help and had ample cap room.
Instead, Los Angeles signed Williams and didn't really do anything else in terms of adding proven talent at the position, choosing to select Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the NFL draft.
While Harris and Lamber-Smith could certainly develop into big-time playmakers, they are both just rookies, so the security of having the sure-handed Allen — who spent 2024 with the Chicago Bears — back in the fold would certainly be nice.
But it's looking less and less probable like that is going to happen.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers hyped rookie Oronde Gadsden made a big play on Derwin James
Chargers TV market size numbers are exact reason team relocated to Los Angeles
Los Angeles Chargers connected to intriguing QB trade
Chargers have work to do after recent pre-training camp power rankings revealed
Chargers' third-year WR continues to shine during training camp
Chargers LT Rashawn Slater agrees to massive four-year contract extension