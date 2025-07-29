3 takeaways from Chargers training camp so far
The Los Angeles Chargers are going to get their first taste of action in the preseason slate when they meet the Detroit Lions on Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game.
Football in July doesn't feel right, but we are all here for it. Training camp is ramping up, and there's plenty of headlines to take from the handful of practices the team has had so far.
Here are three takeaways from Chargers training camp.
3. Wide Receiver Depth
The loudest voices in the Chargers fanbase have wanted the team to add depth at wide receiver this offseason.
Well, the team heard the message. Chargers rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith have shown out in their first camps. It will be interesting to see how much both could potentially see the field on Thursday.
2. Protecting Herbert
The Chargers are counting on a revamped offensive line this upcoming season to protect franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.
Right guard Mekhi Becton could prove to be the most important signing of the offseason.
1. Deadly Duo
Being a first-round talent means the team expects you to make a Week 1 impact. But with Najee Harris' accident earlier this month, rookie running back Omarion Hampton has put the spotlight on himself during camp.
If Harris doesn't miss any time other than camp, the Chargers running back duo could quickly climb the ladder as one of the best in the league.
