Chargers Acquire Khalil Mack in Blockbuster Trade With Bears

The Chargers are will be sending the Bears a pair of draft picks for pass rusher Khalil Mack.

For the second time in his eight-year career, defensive end Khalil Mack is at the center of a blockbuster trade.

The Chargers are sending a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Bears in exchange for Mack, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Mack, who was dealt to the Bears from the Raiders in 2018, will now return to the AFC West where he began his NFL career from 2014 to 2017.

Dec 6, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) practices before the game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

With Uchenna Nwosu set to hit free agency next week, the Chargers had a hole opposite of Joey Bosa coming off the edge. Now inserting Mack, the Chargers will trot out one of the more formidable pairings in football with two premier pass rushers joining forces.

Mack will enter his first season in Los Angeles following last year in Chicago where he endured season-ending foot surgery. Mack played just seven games in 2021 but was ultra productive in the small sample size that he was available, registering six sacks.

The addition of Mack also reunites Brandon Staley with one of his former players.

Staley's first coaching stint in the NFL included two years on staff with the Bears, serving as their outside linebackers coach. In 2018, Mack's first season in Chicago, Staley was his postion coach and helped propel him to a season that he finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Oct 10, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the first half of a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Mack will be on the Chargers' books for a cap hit of $17.75 million in 2022, $22.9 million in 2023 and $23.25 million in 2024, according to Over The Cap. His contract has no more guaranteed money so the Chargers have an out if things go south.

This is a deal that largely swings in favor of the Chargers. They're not tied to Mack's contract long-term and they didn’t have to trade away a first-round pick for a player that's a proven commodity in the NFL that will provide the Chargers' defensive front a much-needed jolt.

Factoring in the comp picks that the Chargers will presumably receive ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, they're expected to hold 10 picks this year even after the Mack trade gets finalized.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.