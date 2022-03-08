Quarterback Carousel: AFC West Receives a Boost With Russell Wilson Entering the Mix

On the day of the franchise tag deadline, it was the Denver Broncos who stole the show. And the fact of the matter is, it didn’t even involve players receiving the franchise tag.

In a blockbuster move, the Broncos have traded for quarterback Russell Wilson and a fourth round pick from the Seahawks in exchange for two first round picks, two second round picks, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract so for the trade to be completed he will need to agree to the deal. According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, Wilson had already let the Seahawks know he wanted to play for the Broncos, so the trade is expected to be finalized.

Feb 4, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws the ball during NFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

That means the quarterbacks across the AFC West now feature the likes of Wilson, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr. Every passer in the division has been named to a Pro Bowl and two have won Super Bowls.

Wilson enters the AFC West having led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl XLVIII victory in which he blew out his new team, the Broncos, by the score of 43-8. Since taking over as the starter in Seattle, Wilson has been a top-flight passer. He's earned nine Pro Bowl selections, along with a second-team All-Pro selection in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Chargers possess one of the league's great young quarterbacks in Herbert. After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 20220, Herbert went on to be named a Pro Bowler following his sophomore campaign. He finished last season with 5,014 passing yards and 38 touchdowns, leading the Chargers to a 9–8 record.

Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; AFC quarterback Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers (10) looks to pass the ball against the NFC during the second quarter during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Chiefs, running out Mahomes at the helm, who's off to a Hall of Fame trajectory, they too are positioned with an elite passer. In four years as the starter in Kansas City, Mahomes has led the Cheifs to at least the AFC Championship game in each season, including two trips to the Super Bowl. He led Kansas City to win Super Bowl LIV, earning game MVP honors. He also won league MVP in 2018 following his 50 touchdown season.

And the final quarterback rounding out the AFC West is Derek Carr of the Raiders. Carr has been in the division longer than of the other passers. He's endured four-win seasons as well as 12-win seasons. It's been a bumpy road for him and the franchise. But nonetheless, he just led Las Vegas to the playoffs and has shown monumental growth in recent years. While he's not classified in the same class as the league's best quarterbacks, he's still regarded as a fringe top 12 passer. Carr has been named a Pro Bowler three times and finished third in MVP voting in 2016.

With the firepower of quarterback talent in the AFC West, this is unequivocally the best division in football.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.