The Influence of Playing With Justin Herbert 'Was Huge' in Mike Williams' Decision to Re-Sign With Chargers

The Chargers and wide receiver Mike Williams avoided the use of the franchise tag on Tuesday by agreeing to a three-year, $60 million contract extension that includes $40 million guaranteed.

With hours from the franchise tag deadline approaching, the two sides ultimately were able to reach a deal that will lock Williams in as a cornerstone player of the franchise for years to come.

"I was excited. I was expecting it," Williams said at his Wednesday press conference, the day after signing his lucrative extension. "Ever since I came here, I feel like they trusted in me so I kind of expected it but you know, everything was up in the air. But when I got the news, I was excited."

Williams played last season on his fifth-year option, posting career highs in receptions (76) and yards (1,146), paired with nine touchdowns. While Williams elevated his play in a contract year to a magnitude he had yet to reach during his time in the NFL, he credits his jump in production to more opportunities.

Jun 1, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams (81) and quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

He also pointed to quarterback Justin Herbert as an influential part in his decision to remain with the Chargers.

"Oh, that's big," Williams said in regards to Herbert. "That was a big part of it too, just to be with a quarterback who's a franchise quarterback and able to do the things he's able to do and get me the ball, that was huge."

Williams spent time Wednesday reflecting on his journey in how he reached this point. He shared with reporters that the first person he shared the news with upon signing his new contract was his mother.

From enduring injuries that held him back in each of his first two seasons in the NFL to now receiving a second contract from the team that drafted him, Williams was full of gratitude.

"It was a rough start," Williams said when discussing how his NFL career began. "First year not being able to do the things I wanted to do because of the back. But I felt like, after that, I kinda just believed in myself, the people around me and continued to get better."

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and wide receiver Mike Williams (81) celebrate after a touchdown catch during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Williams now becomes the fourth-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL, according to the premise of average per year ($20 million). But he says he's going to continue going about his work the same way he always has, with the intention of taking another step up just as he did in 2021.

"Improve in everything," Williams said. "I feel like every offseason I try to get better in every part of my game. Blocking, running routes, catching balls but yeah, get better at everything."

Other Notes: Mike Williams' cap hit numbers

According to Over The Cap, the Chargers sit with $42.3 million in cap space following Williams' contract extension. The cap hit on his new deal includes $14 million in 2022, $19 million in 2023 and $27 million in 2024.

