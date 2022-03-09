What the Mike Williams Contract Extension Could Mean for How the Chargers Attack the Offseason

What kind of impact does the Mike Williams extension have on the outlook of the Chargers' offseason plans?

With the clock ticking down approaching the franchise tag deadline on Tuesday afternoon, the Chargers and wide receiver Mike Williams agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract extension that includes $40 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The details on what Williams' cap hit for the 2022 season will be have not yet been released. But it is worth noting that Williams' average annual value falls in line at $20 million per season, sitting fourth among all wide receivers.

Not to mention, the Chargers are also allocating top dollar at the position to Keenan Allen. He holds an average annual value of $20.025 million but according to Over The Cap, Allen is set to have a cap hit of $19.2 million for the 2022 season.

While the official numbers on Williams' signing bonus and cap hit haven’t been disclosed publicly, the resources that the Chargers are putting into their pass-catching core are well apparent that they have large intentions to keep a strong nucleus around quarterback Justin Herbert. With Allen and Williams under contract, the Chargers have two of the top four highest-paid wide receivers in football.

So what does that presumably mean for how they'll go about approaching the remainder of the offseason?

Well, I certainly wouldn’t expect much more at the wide receiver position in the form of free agency despite still needing a vertical threat to compliment the trio of Williams, Allen and Josh Palmer.

In my attempt to read through the tea leaves, I expect the Chargers to hold up their end of the bargain and follow through on what Brandon Staley said at the NFL Combine. That being, to address the cornerback position.

"We really view the star, the nickel – we view that as a starter," Staley said in Indianapolis last week. "I mean, five DB defenses lead the NFL by a wide margin. You're playing 65% or more five DB groupings and it doesn't matter what team you coach for, what system you run, you're in five DB, 65% or more. So corner is definitely going to be something that we're looking at. We're always going to be looking at it as long as I'm the head coach."

The Chargers have reportedly been a team who's expected to be in the mix for the top-flight cornerbacks, including J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore.

The way I see it, I expect the Chargers to land one of those two options and kick Asante Samuel Jr. inside at the nickel position. Certainly, these cornerbacks won't come cheap but Staley's success in past seasons as the Rams defensive coordinator and during his time with the Broncos learning under the tutelage of Vic Fangio, both featured high-end cover cornerbacks paired with elite safeties.

The Rams ran out Jalen Ramsey and John Johnson III, whereas the Broncos possessed Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons. I foresee Staley wanting a combination of his own with the Chargers to pair alongside Derwin James.

That would mean the Chargers have given top dollar to Williams at wide receiver and a pretty hefty contract to one of the top cornerbacks. The big spending would be over but the free agency money, I believe, would still remain on the defensive side of the ball.

The Chargers can't fork out more resources to a wide receiver even with a need to add a pass-catcher with blazing speed. But where they could score on this behalf, is in this year's draft class. Teams should be able to find vertical threats in the third and fourth round. The crop of wide receivers at the NFL Combine set a record with eight prospects running a 40-yard dash with a time of 4.4 seconds or better.

That should allow the Chargers to continue its build of weapons around Herbert without burning through their available cap space.

It also would prompt them with the ability to sure up some combination of the defensive end, defensive tackle, linebacker and offensive tackle spot with the remaining salary cap figures.

Obviously, one of these spots can be slotted in for their first round pick, but loading up on defensive playmakers should now shift to being the priority now that Williams is locked up for the next three seasons.

