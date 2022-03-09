Skip to main content
Player(s)
Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Trent McDuffie, David Ojabo
Team(s)
Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Post-Combine Edition

Who are the Chargers being linked to in the 2022 NFL Draft following the annual scouting combine?

Last week, 324 prospects took flight to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. They went through medical checks, met with teams and endured a variety of on-field drills for general managers, scouts and coaches to evaluate.

With the combine now behind us, adjustments in player rankings from the national outlets covering the NFL Draft have been modified.

As the Chargers hold 11 draft selections (including four possible comp picks), here's a look at who they’re being linked to in round one across the NFL community.

Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates following an interception against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Ric Serritella

Pick: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Analysis: "One of the cleanest prospects in this year’s class, McDuffie can keep up with just about any wideout due to his size and physicality."

NFL.com

Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) tackles Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Lance Zierlein

Pick: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia (trade-back to pick 20 with Steelers)

Analysis: "The Chargers were terrible at stopping the run last season. That changes with the addition of the block-eating Davis, whose combination of size and athleticism should allow him to play anywhere along the line."

The Draft Network

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Kyle Crabbs

Pick: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

Analysis: "You saw what Davis put on display this weekend, right? And you're aware that he plays nose tackle, a position the Chargers desperately need after allowing nearly 140 rush yards per game last season? Okay then, glad we're all on the same page."

Pro Football Network

Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) tries to tackle Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Dontae Smith (4) during the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Ian Cummings

Pick: Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia

Analysis: "If the Chargers can’t get Jordan Davis at 17th overall, the next-best thing is getting a 3-technique who can win 1-on-1 in pass-rushing situations. One of the highest-upside interior linemen in the 2022 NFL Draft happens to be Davis’ teammate Devonte Wyatt. The one downside with Wyatt is that he’ll be a 24-year-old rookie. But outside of that, the former Bulldog has all the makings of a standout playmaker in the trenches.

"Coming into the NFL Combine at 6’3″, 304 pounds, Wyatt registered a searing 4.77 40-yard dash with a 1.66 10-yard split. He also put up a 29-inch vertical and a 111-inch broad jump. Wyatt’s explosiveness is now quantified, but it was always visible on tape. He gets off the line with wicked quickness, and he also has the violence in his hands to capitalize on displacement. The Chargers still need a nose tackle to eat up blocks, but Wyatt helps provide a high-level pass-rushing presence on the interior."

The Athletic

Michigan linebacker David Ojabo celebrates a tackle against Western Michigan during the first half in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

Expert: Dane Brugler

Pick: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

Analysis: "Even if the Chargers franchise tag Mike Williams, wide receiver will be in play here. But the organization also wants to get better on the defensive line, and it is always smart to bet on high-upside pass rushers like Ojabo who show natural pass rush instincts even with their relative inexperience."

Pro Football Focus

Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Expert: Brad Spielberger

Pick: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

Analysis: "The story of the NFL combine was Davis’ 4.78-second 40-yard dash at 341 pounds, but his 10-foot-3 broad jump — the best mark of any defensive tackle since 2010 — was arguably just as remarkable. Davis never played even 400 snaps in a college season but is the type of early-down run-stuffer who changes the entire complexion of a defense. He’s a perfect fit in Chargers head coach Brandon Staley’s system, enabling him to deploy two-high safeties while Davis eats blocks along the interior."

More from Charger Report

