5 Cost-Effective Free Agents the Chargers Should Target
The NFL's new league year starts next week, which means front offices have already begun to analyze the free agent market. The Los Angeles Chargers do have plenty of cap space, but every team always needs some cost-effective free agents. With that in mind, let’s take a look at five free agents that could provide the Chargers with adequate value relative to the contract they might demand.
IDL Brandon Williams
Williams has been one of the more consistent interior defensive lineman in recent seasons. At the center of an impressive Ravens’ run defense the last nine years, Williams would bring plenty of experience to the Chargers. With the Chargers finishing the 2021 season third-worst against the run, adding depth to the interior spots along the defensive line is critical. Baltimore could perhaps look to bring him back, but the brights lights of L.A. could be enticing enough for Williams to come aboard.
Projected salary: $5-7 million
S Quandre Diggs
One of the biggest trends in the NFL is having a safety or defensive back that can roam the field and cause chaos from sideline-to-sideline. While Diggs doesn’t necessarily fit that bill, signing him would allow Derwin James to have additional freedom in the defense. There was discussion at the combine about Asante Samuel Jr. playing the “star” role that Brandon Staley brought over from the Rams as well as Staley particularly mentioning his desire to add cornerbacks. While Diggs is a safety, his services would open up the secondary for all involved.
Projected salary: $6-9 million
TE Eric Ebron
Speaking of a veteran presence, Ebron was the safety blanket in Pittsburgh across the last two years. With a lot of questions at the tight end position, Ebron could provide plenty of security for Justin Herbert to rely on. Additionally, the younger tigth ends on the roster, like Donald Parham, would benefit greatly from Ebron being in the tight end room. I see all pros and no cons for an established veteran joining the Chargers offense in this case.
Read More
Projected Salary: $4-6 million
WR Emmanuel Sanders
After being the veteran presence for the Bills the last few seasons, Sanders is hitting the market in which he could seek either a one-year deal, or his final “notable" contract. Sanders has been consistent over the last three seasons and would provide the Chargers with a respectable third or fourth wide receiver, indicating that they could bare some degree of injuries if they were to present themselves in the season ahead. While this wouldn’t be a flashy signing that alters the Chargers offense, Sanders would bring plenty of value on a small deal.
Projected salary: $3-6 million
RT Trent Brown
The future of Bryan Bulaga with the Chargers is unequivocally in question. Because of that, the Chargers are likely to be in the market of finding a starting right tackle. Brown would be an upgrade at the position, and would be a drastically cheaper option. Brown has had moments of being a dominant force over the years but he also comes with injury concerns. Signing Brown and then pairing him with a right tackle in the draft in the mid rounds could be an option the Chargers pursue. Assuming Brown can stay healthy, he would be worth a mid-tier contract.
Projected salary: $4-8 million
