Raiders vs. Chargers, NFL Week 13: Start time, live stream, TV channel

The Los Angeles Chargers come out of a bye for a rematch against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Back in Week 2, the Chargers marched into Las Vegas on a Monday night and whipped Pete Carroll’s club 20-9.

That was part of a 3-0 start to the season for the Chargers, a full sweep of the AFC West, too. Since, Jim Harbaugh’s side has stumbled in winnable games on the route to 7-4 while dealing with some massive injury bugs.

Another winnable game, this time against the 2-9 Raiders, will either propel the Chargers back on track or send them further spiraling.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers TV & viewing info

Raiders' decision to fire OC Chip Kelly underscored lack of cohesion in building under coach Pete Carroll

The Chargers get this one at home, giving them two straight home games coming out of the bye.

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Inglewood, CA

Venue: SoFi Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Play-by-play: Andrew Catalon

Analyst: Charles Davis and Jason McCourty

Sideline: AJ Ross

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers quick betting info

Final injury report for #Chargers and Raiders

Betting Odds: Chargers -10 | O/U: 40.5

Most sportsbooks have this one as a giant spread with a small over/under, which makes sense. The Raiders just fired an offensive coordinator and have to deal with the likes of Khalil Mack. Over the course of four quarters, Justin Herbert should be able to pull the Chargers away pretty comfortably.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers streaming info

NFL Week 13 Game Preview



NFL Week 13 Game Preview

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers

As usual, Fubo TV will stream Raiders vs. Chargers, as it does for Sunday slates from Fox and CBS, as well as others.

Otherwise, NFL+ will carry the game for out-of-market.

