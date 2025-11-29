Should Chargers take a flier on recently released former Jim Harbaugh recruit?

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off their bye week and preparing to host the Las Vegas Raiders in a divisional clash this Sunday. The Chargers have dealt with an avalanche of injuries this season. Chargers fans were relieved to see a short injury list when it was released earlier this week.

Los Angeles and general manager Joe Hortiz has certainly been forced to dig around the NFL to mine for depth, specifically along the offensive line. Since all-pro offensive tackle Rashawn Slater went down with a season-ending ruptured patellar tendon in training camp, the Chargers have been active in bringing in reinforcements.

This season, since the Slater injury, the Chargers have signed offensive tackles David Sharpe, Foster Sarrell, and Bobby Hart. Los Angeles has also traded for offensive tackles Austin Deculus and Trevor Penning. All of the additions have been active on gameday and taken snaps at some point this season.

The Chargers didn't just lose their top tackles for the season, original swing tackle turned starting right tackle Trey Pipkins has missed time as well as backups Austin Deculus, Bobby Hart and Jamaree Salyer have all missed time due to injury. Season-ending injuries to both starting tackles and injuries to the first 4 backups are nearly insurmountable.

Could the Chargers start eyeing the future and focus on developing younger reserve options in their system to aid with the depth? The Chargers currently have only 5 selections in the 2026 draft, they will need to find creative ways to bring younger depth options into the fold.

Logan Brown, rookie offensive tackle

Logan Brown surprisingly went undrafted in the 2025 draft. He has bounced around the NFL on practice squads during his rookie campaign. He was recently released by the Seattle Seahawks.

#Seahawks released Logan Brown — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 27, 2025

Why would the Chargers be interested in a recently released practice squad rookie? Brown was once one of the top offensive tackle recruits in the nation. Unsurprisingly, Michigan and Jim Harbaugh heavily recruited him.

And when I mean Jim Harbaugh heavily recruited Logan Brown.... pic.twitter.com/NKgOSNPe0I — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 27, 2025

Meet Logan Brown, OT, Kansas

6'6 312lbs

✅️Explosive & athletic

✅️Experienced at both LT & RT

✅️HEAVILY recruited by Jim Harbaugh

✅️Great puller/mover in space

✅️Excellent at the second level

🚩Could benefit from added strength

🚩Managing diabetes

Check thread 🎥⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kKqIGGip6d — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 27, 2025

As an offensive tackle with significant traits to develop, Brown may be worth a flier for the Chargers. They would need to find room on the practice squad but in looking to the future, if he shows promise over the last stretch of the season, he may be worth a futures contract to be brought back to compete in 2026.

The 2025 injury bug has been mean to the Chargers offensive line room this season. Any potential upgrade for depth is something Joe Hortiz regularly examines as part of his churning of the bottom of the roster.

