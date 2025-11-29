Chargers’ emergency option for Justin Herbert isn’t stranger to role

The Los Angeles Chargers will roll out a long-requested change to the lineup around Justin Herbert as they exit the bye and take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13.

There, the Chargers will go with yet another name at left tackle, though this one has taken up the task in the past and done a good job.

Before kickoff this week, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that Jamaree Salyer will get the start at left tackle.

RELATED: How did Chargers’ playoff outlook change on Thanksgiving?

Fans have requested this for a long time for good reason, too. As Eric Smith of Chargers.com pointed out, Salyer started at left tackle as a rookie in 2022, going 14 games for a 69.2 PFF grade and a 75.9 pass-blocking grade.

Salyer himself, though? He doesn’t want to lean too much on that experience all these years later.

"There's so many things you learn and acquire and understand," Salyer said, according to Smith. "I was just a rookie so I didn't even really get a chance to prepare to play left tackle that year."

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Fair point: Salyer was just a rookie thrown into the role at the time, and a sixth-rounder, no less. Yet the showing was impressive, so it has since had fans wondering why this isn’t an option over the years since when the need comes up.

Some of it, no doubt, has to do with run-blocking. That appears to be the compromise with Salyer.

RELATED: Uh-oh: Video seems to show step back in recovery process for Chargers' Omarion Hampton

But at this point, it’s a compromise the Chargers must be willing to make. Omarion Hampton isn’t back off injured reserve, anyway. And Justin Herbert can only take so many hits after consecutive weeks of injury scares. Trade arrival Trevor Penning busted in his chance at the gig, too.

The Chargers won’t discover a new long-term starter with Salyer, not on the same roster that will eventually get Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt back. But they could steady the ship, keep Herbert healthy and perhaps find a quick long-term backup, at least.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Slumping AI program makes encouraging prediction in Week 13 Chargers-Raiders game

Chargers fans have Greg Roman complaints...but at least they aren't rival Raiders

Chargers trade blamed for making Ravens much better before playoffs

Justin Herbert comments on another Chargers starting lineup change

Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh reveals two key lineup changes