Mekhi Becton does not sound happy with Chargers, Jim Harbaugh

Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Mekhi Becton isn’t too happy with the team, it seems.

Becton, the team’s prized free-agent signing last offseason, has battled an assortment of injuries and at least one illness this year while attempting to stay on the field in Justin Herbert’s offense.

As it turns out, Becton wasn’t happy in Week 11 during the loss to Jacksonville when Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers pulled him from the lineup while he was spotted limping on the field.

ESPN’s Kris Rhim detailed that point and Becton’s frustrations with the Chargers:

"Just stay healthy and try to finish every game -- if I'm allowed," Becton said of his goals for the rest of the season. Becton said that Jacksonville was the first game from which he was pulled without explanation, but that "things are different around here" and "very frustrating for me."

Becton told Rhim that the way the Chargers do things is simply different compared to some of his past teams and getting yanked from multiple games in batches this year is a new experience.

"That's an upstairs question," Becton said, per Rhim. "You got to ask them. That's something they come up with, so I don't know."

It’s hard to blame the Chargers for taking extra precaution, though. Becton, the 11th pick in 2020, flirted with bust status before moving to guard with Philadelphia last year. A big injury history played a part in that.

So much so that the Chargers built an out into Becton’s two-year deal that they can get out of this upcoming offseason. Becton arrived and missed weeks of camp while battling a knee injury. He’s missed two games this year due to a concussion and knee injuries, plus rather consistently exited the lineup in other games.

The Chargers and Becton get a chance at a reset after the bye in Week 13. From an outsider’s perspective, his getting replaced in the lineups has been about health, not performance.

But from that same perspective, one can sort of see where this might be going in the offseason if the frustrations keep mounting for the Chargers and Becton.

