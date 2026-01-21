Chargers expected to land Mike McDaniel as next offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have their guy with Mike McDaniel.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chargers intend to hire McDaniel as their next offensive coordinator.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic added this: “The Chargers have informed some of the candidates that they are moving forward with McDaniel, per source.”

Pelissero left the door open for McDaniel to still potentially get a head-coaching gig. But the news follows McDaniel cancelling a scheduled head-coaching interview with the Cleveland Browns for Wednesday while in Los Angeles visiting with Jim Harbaugh and Chargers brass.

McDaniels, previously head coach of the Miami Dolphins, was one of the hottest names on the coaching carousel. He had multiple reported coordinator offers out from other teams and was in the running for head-coaching jobs with the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens.

As for the Chargers, they fired Greg Roman after the season, tasking Jim Harbaugh with leaving his comfort zone and hiring his first NFL offensive coordinator not named Roman.

At the end of the day, as pointed out by ESPN's Jeff Darlington, the chance to coach Justin Herbert played a big role in the decision:

The Bucs and the Eagles both pursued McDaniel as their top OC target. The Bucs were especially diligent in their courtship, and McDaniel was very engaged with them throughout. Ultimately, the lure of getting back to California and coaching Justin Herbert proved strongest.



It's a boon of a hire for a Chargers team that desperately needed to bring in outside, modernized voices for the offense.

The Chargers upgraded the skill positions dramatically around Herbert last offseason with first-round running back Omarion Hampton, second-round wideout Tre Harris and rookie breakout tight end Oronde Gadsden. That, in addition to bringing back Keenan Allen and former first-round wideout Quentin Johnston and former second-round wideout Ladd McConkey, never mind the NFL's best offensive tackle duo with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.

Hence, the Chargers looking like a perfect landing spot for almost any offensive coordinator hopeful, let alone McDaniel, who wouldn't mind massaging the resume for a season or two while awaiting his next head-coaching chance.

The Chargers poked around in-house candidates and names like Brian Callahan, Brian Daboll and Arthur Smith, but McDaniel was obviously the top option (never mind the fan favorite).

A new OC for Justin Herbert. A great spot for Mike McDaniel and his family, with the added bonus of his wife being from California.

