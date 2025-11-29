Mekhi Becton's public outburst deserves Chargers benching by Jim Harbaugh

With season-ending injuries to Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt and a (so far) failed trade for Trevor Penning, the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive line this season has been a complete mess.

Thanks got Mekhi Becton, it just got messier.

Bolts head coach Jim Harbaugh loves him some offensive line, and he's made it a priority to make the unit one of the strengths of the team. Signing Slater to a long-term deal. Draft Alt in the first round. Signing Becton in free agency. But entering Week 13 of a season that still has playoff hopes with an MVP-level quarterback in Justin Herbert and a 7-4 record, those plans have all fizzled.

Adding to a ugly two-day stretch kicked-off by news that star rookie running back Omarion Hampton isn't yet ready to return to the field. Becton went to the media to voice his displeasure at the way he's been used in 2025.

In an interview with ESPN this week, he complained at being pulled from games and questioned his immediate future with team. Asked about his plan for Week 13 and beyond, Becton replied ...

"Just stay healthy and try to finish every game, if I'm allowed"

Becton was the Chargers' biggest off-season signing. Now he's their biggest problem.

He threw a sideline temper-tantrum for being pulled from the game in Jacksonville, but needs to be benched permanently. The Chargers have been through the gauntlet with their offensive line. What's one more hiccup?

Besides, when on the the field Becton hasn't been good. Among guards, he has the third-worst grade according to Pro Football Focus.

Expect Harbaugh to "answer" Becton not through the media, but through his actions. Becton may have a Super Bowl ring from his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he doesn't have a clue about how things work under Harbaugh.

Mekhi Becton | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

