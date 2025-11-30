Omarion Hampton injury forces flurry of Chargers roster moves

The Los Angeles Chargers received positive injury news for once, as they opened the 21-day practice window for rookie running back Omarion Hampton. Hampton appeared in the first five games before being put on IR which was recently revealed to be a fractured ankle.

Hampton returned to practice, but was ruled OUT for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Not to worry yet, as Hampton still has two weeks to show he's healthy enough to resume game action. With the news that their star rookie won't be able to go on Sunday, the Chargers made some roster moves today to help fill the void.

It should be the Kimani Vidal show once again, as he's been the top ballcarrier with Hampton out. Just to be safe, the Chargers added some major insurance in the backfield.

Chargers add two running backs after Omarion Hampton injury update

#Chargers roster moves



• Signed RB Jaret Patterson to the active roster

• Waived OL Foster Sarell

• Elevated RB Trayveon Williams from the practice squad — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 29, 2025

Jaret Patterson entered the league with the Washington Commanders in 2022, until landing with the Bolts in 2024. He's already appeared in three games for the Chargers this season, totaling 75 yards on 21 carries.

Trayveon Williams was a sixth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2019, where he played until 2024. This is Williams' first season with the Chargers and he's appeared in two games with -1 yards on three carries.

Vidal will still be the focal point of the run game, as he's totaled 572 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in Hampton's place. He was able to compile two 100+ yard rushing games, along with a 95 yard outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.

Chargers fans will have to wait at least one more week to see their electric rookie again.

