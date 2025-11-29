Ladd McConkey's fantasy football outlook vs. Raiders gets circled in red

The Los Angeles Chargers are something of a fantasy football wild card.

Quarterback Justin Herbert went from playing like an MVP early this season to losing a duel to Trevor Lawrence. Star rookie running back Omarion Hampton looked like the best at his position from the class before suffering an injury.

Former first-rounder Quentin Johnston? He went from looking like he shook off the bust label to downright disappearing. Rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden has been erratic. Returning veteran Keenan Allen has had moments, sometimes.

And then there’s Ladd McConkey.

McConkey had a slow start to the year, even while the Chargers were going with a pass-happy attack. He didn’t even find the endzone until October. But once he popped off, the second-year wideout has erased any whispers about a sophomore slump and now leads the Chargers in receiving with 54 catches for 644 yards and four scores.

Ladd McConkey fantasy football projection, Week 13

ESPN’s fantasy football experts think big things are on the way for McConkey against the Raiders in Week 13, too:

“Chargers WR Ladd McConkey is set to deliver a huge performance against a Raiders defense that gives up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to WRs. The Chargers' O-line has been decimated by injuries, and as a result, Los Angeles ranks 30th in pass block win rate (53.6%), which could make McConkey Justin Herbert's preferred safety valve on Sunday.”

It’s a bit of tough sell for fantasy footballers, considering McConkey saw the Raiders in Week 2 and caught all five of his targets for just 48 yards. That was before major disasters like the Joe Alt injury demolished the offensive line in front of Herbert, too.

But data sort of speaks for itself. And so does McConkey’s recent output, never mind the lack of a Chargers running game, Johnston’s disappearing act and Herbert’s need to get the ball out as fast as possible to reliable receivers who can make plays in space after creating that space.

For a Chargers team about to roll out yet another new offenisve line starting five, McConkey is a must-have key to victory. That's bound to make him a great play in fantasy football, too.

