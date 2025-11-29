Raiders vs. Chargers bold predictions include revelation about latest OL combo

With a kickoff set for 1:25 p.m. PST, the Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders matchup is set to be another close matchup with an outcome that is commonly in the Chargers' favor.

Even with that, some storylines to keep the game interesting can come in the realm of bold predictions.

Raiders vs. Chargers bold predictions

Chargers' Passing Gets Back On Track

Last game, before the bye week, the Chargers were held to 93 passing yards. A career low for Justin Herbert. This is unacceptable performance, and now, with a bye week filled with reflection, the Bolts look to get back on track against a bad Raiders team.

With a bad secondary that is backed by a generally bad front seven, the Chargers need to regain confidence through the air. Think of Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Keenan Allen and Oronde Gadsden as all true threats during this Raiders matchup.

Bold Prediction: Justin Herbert throws for 340 yards, with McConkey, Johnston, Allen and Gadsden all having 50+ yards.

Chargers Offensive Line Finally Gets The Combination "Right"

As it has been announced, the Chargers are choosing to start Jamaree Salyer at left tackle during this Raiders matchup. An in-house option that has looked shaky during his time in the last few seasons at the position.

However, Salyer's rookie season at the position was nothing short of great, allowing for hope that he can return to form amid the playoff stretch. With Salyer at LT and the rest of the OL as healthy as they can be at this point of the year, this could be the combination that gets it "right," allowing for Herbert to have some semblance of protection.

Bold Prediction: The offensive line combination that starts against the Raiders will be the combination for the rest of the season.

Derwin James Legacy Game

A long-standing legend of the Chargers' current roster is safety Derwin James. He has been solid overall this season, but has lacked a major "pop" moment thus far in 2025. With an easier matchup coming up this week, this could be the game for James to have a signature moment.

The Raiders offense has some great weapons like Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, but nothing that James has not seen before.

Bold Prediction: Derwin James has one sack, three tackles for loss and one interception.

