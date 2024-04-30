KC Chiefs Reveal Jersey Numbers for Rookie Class: Xavier Worthy Gets No. 1, TE Jared Wiley Gets Weird
The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed what jersey numbers members of their 2024 NFL Draft class will wear in their first season of professional football, and KC's two new pass-catchers have made the biggest early impression with their numerical choices.
The Chiefs' first-round pick, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, will wear No. 1, most recently worn by veteran running back Jerick McKinnon, who remains a free agent. "Worthy 1" jerseys will certainly be a regular sight throughout Arrowhead Stadium this fall, but it's fourth-round pick tight end Jared Wiley from TCU who caused the most commotion, as the tight end will wear No. 12 for Kansas City.
Wiley, a former quarterback, wore No. 19 at TCU, No. 18 at Texas, and No. 12 as quarterback for Temple high school. (He was also photographed wearing No. 12 as a recruit with Texas.) The Chiefs were at the forefront of jersey number expansion, submitting a rule change proposal that was approved in April 2021. In 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles proposed further expansion. Before 2021, Worthy would have been restricted to numbers 10-19 and 80-89 and Wiley would have been between 40-49 or 80-89. Now, all running backs, fullbacks, wide receivers and tight ends can wear numbers between 0-49 and 80-89.
Tennessee cornerback Kamal Hadden also benefits from the expanded jersey numbers, choosing to wear No. 17 as a defensive back. Wiley's new number was worn by wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Montrell Washington in 2023, while 17 was most recently worn by Hardman pre-2023 and wide receiver Richie James last season.
The rest of KC's new numerals are more traditional. BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia will wear No. 76, most recently worn by Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and free agent Prince Tega Wanogho. Washington State safety Jaden Hicks will wear No. 21, worn by now-No. 22 Trent McDuffie in 2022 and safety Mike Edwards in 2023. Penn State interior offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad will wear No. 60, worn briefly by temporary contributors in recent years. Holy Cross guard C.J. Hanson will wear No. 61, last worn by Austin Reiter, Stefen Wisniewski and Mitch Morse.