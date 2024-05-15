Chiefs Sign Jared Wiley, Four Other 2024 Draft Picks to Rookie Deals
As the Kansas City Chiefs await the arrival of OTAs, mandatory minicamp and training camp, their offseason work continues. Less than a month removed from the 2024 NFL Draft, general manager Brett Veach and company have locked down five of their selections for the foreseeable future.
According to the NFL's daily transaction wire and personnel notice, Kansas City has several picks signed to rookie contracts. Fourth-round tight end Jared Wiley headlines the group and is accompanied by safety Jaden Hicks, cornerback Kamal Hadden and interior offensive linemen Hunter Nourzad and C.J. Hanson.
The Hadden signing is nothing new to the reigning Super Bowl champs. Earlier in the week, it was reported that the former Tennessee standout was inked to a standard contract. The Wednesday notice confirms it, locking him in for the 2024-2027 campaigns in Kansas City at a $4.158 million price tag.
Elsewhere for the Chiefs, no financials were revealed at the time of the announcement. With that said, Spotrac did project all seven rookie contracts that subsequently got broken down here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com. Here are the specifics for the recent signees:
- Wiley: $4.7M total, $689k signing bonus
- Hicks: $4.5M, $529k signing bonus
- Nourzad: $4.3M total, $302k signing bonus
- Hanson: $4.1M total, $85k signing bonus
With the aforementioned quintet taken care of, Kansas City has its top two 2024 draft picks left to sign. First-round wideout Xavier Worthy is projected to earn $13.8M over four seasons with a $6.8M signing bonus, and second-round offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia's estimate is $6.4M with a $1.5M signing bonus.
Day 2 draft picks oftentimes have some wiggle room regarding rookie-scale contracts, so don't be surprised if Worthy puts pen to paper before Suamataia. In either event, the organization will work to strike deals and finalize things with both players as soon as possible.