What's next for Commanders after $34 million defender gets suspended?
The Washington Commanders will be without one of their defensive leaders in Week 10.
According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, linebacker Frankie Luvu has been suspended one game without pay for repeated violations of NFL safety rules, the league announced Monday evening.
The suspension stems from a hip-drop tackle during Washington’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night, his third infraction of the season.
Details Behind the Suspension
The NFL determined that Luvu’s tackle in the first quarter of Sunday night’s game violated league rules which bans the use of hip-drop techniques to bring down a ball carrier.
“During the first quarter of the Seattle-Washington game, Luvu violated Rule 12, Section 2, Article 18 (a)(b), which states that: ‘It is a foul if a player uses the following technique to bring a runner to the ground: (a) grabs the runner with one or both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and (b) unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and/or trapping the runner's leg(s) at or below the knee,’” the league statement read.
The Commanders veteran was previously fined for similar infractions in Week 4 and Week 8, prompting the NFL to hand down a stiffer penalty this time around. Luvu plans to appeal the suspension in hopes of having it reduced or overturned. If the suspension stands, he will forfeit his Week 10 game check worth $508,333.
Impact on the Commanders
Luvu’s absence will be a significant blow to a Washington defense already dealing with injuries to key players. The linebacker has been one of the Commanders’ most reliable defenders this season and replacing him wont be easy because of his versatility. In nine games this season, Luvu has recorded 50 tackles, two sacks, two passes defensed and three quarterback hits.
Pending appeal, the Commanders will likely rely on Jordan Magee to fill in alongside Bobby Wagner when they face the Detroit Lions in Week 10. Losing Luvu against one of the NFC’s most physical offenses will make that challenge even tougher.
Luvu’s aggressive play style has been a defining feature of his game, but it has also put him in the spotlight of the NFL’s growing emphasis on player safety. The league has made the hip-drop tackle a point of emphasis this season, issuing harsher penalties for repeat offenders. For the Commanders, it’s another setback in a season filled with injuries, suspensions, and tough luck as they try to stay competitive down the stretch.
