Jayden Daniels talks 'very frustrating' injury before returning for Commanders

The Washington Commanders are getting Jayden Daniels back for Week 9 after another injury.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Dallas Cowboys.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Washington Commanders are excited to have Jayden Daniels back on the field as they get ready to face off against the Seattle Seahawks for their Week 9 matchup.

It's the second time Daniels has had to bow out this season with an injury, but he is focusing on what he can control now that his ailment is behind him.

“I think just little nagging things. I mean, it would say soft tissue kind of things, obviously those are very frustrating because you feel good and then something happens that's out of your control. So, I kind of just take this time to kind of reflect and reset and when I'm back out there ready to go mentally and everything and physically too," Daniels said.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to pass the ball against the Dallas Cowboys
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to pass the ball against the Dallas Cowboys.

Daniels' return helps Commanders tremendously

Daniels has a staunch supporter in head coach Dan Quinn, who empathizes with his quarterback over missing three games in the first half of the season.

“It's very hard. He is that competitor," Quinn said of Daniels. "So, it's a process to go through, you acknowledge it sucks, and you know, now it's the spot of, ‘Okay, what do I need to do? What are the things moving forward to be absolutely ready to go?’ But yeah, for sure it's frustrating. All those things for not just him, but for a number other guys.

"When you miss games, man – they put so much into this. And so, when you don't have that chance to go get it, man, it's hard. But it is part of like these guys are at the one percent, man of everything. And so, when you're competing on that level it happens. You don't like it and it's hard, but knowing for him that it was going to hopefully be a quick turnaround and we hope that it is, you go back and you get ready again.”

Daniels getting back on the field against the Seahawks will significantly help their chances of winning. While he won't have top wide receiver Terry McLaurin, Daniels and the offense will have a little more juice as they try and get back on track in the NFC standings.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

