Washington Commanders' next game could decide their trade deadline strategy
With the NFL trade deadline (November 4) rapidly approaching, the Washington Commanders have three paths to take: Buy, Sell, or Stand Pat.
Buy, Sell, or Stand Pat?
Nobody believes the Commanders should stand pat, and that they should either look to trade players of value who are not part of their long-term plans to recoup lost draft capital or continue spending to bring in players who might help right the ship.
With that in mind, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recently dropped his trade deadline notes, with some interesting nuggets that might apply to what Washington plans to do in the next couple of days.
The Commanders are no strangers to big trades at or near the deadline, and over recent seasons have been involved in moves that included big names like Marshon Lattimore, Chase Young, and Montez Sweat.
All three of those impacted the defense, and according to Breer, that might be where another move is made, if any, “who could use some edge help, but have a few pieces (Javon Kinlaw, Deebo Samuel) that teams may be interested in.”
The Case Against Selling
Kinlaw is under contract for multiple seasons and has been a solid part of the Commanders’ defensive interior, so we’re not sure we see a deal happening there.
Given the injuries to the receiver group, trading Samuel, who is not under contract beyond this year, would equate to punting on the season, something that simply doesn’t fit the always-battle mantra the franchise has adopted since hiring general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.
So, that really only leaves the buying option available, and as Breer stated, it seems most likely Washington tries to add pass-rushing help before anything else.
The Shopping List
In his notes, Breer mentions the Miami Dolphins (Bradley Chubb, Matthew Judon, and Jaelan Phillips), the New York Jets (Will McDonald IV and Jermaine Johnson II) as teams who may be willing to ship out talent, and have edge rushers potentially available.
Some other interesting players in Breer’s notes include tight ends David Njoku (Cleveland Browns) and Chig Okonkwo (Tennessee Titans), and receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed (New Orleans Saints), who could be targeted if Peters opts to go even more all-in on building an offense that can outshoot opponents down the stretch.
The Final Test
Week 9’s results will surely have a major impact on every trade move made or not made at the deadline, including whether or not the Commanders beat the Seattle Seahawks Sunday night.
While the Jets and Browns are on a bye this weekend, the Dolphins have already played and lost to the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, the Saints are visiting the Los Angeles Rams, and the Titans are hosting the Los Angeles Chargers.
