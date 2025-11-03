Jayden Daniels suffers horrific injury that could end Commanders season
The injuries are continuing for the Washington Commanders and its latest victim is quarterback Jayden Daniels.
After injuries to wide receiver Luke McCaffrey and cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Daniels' left arm was injured in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart was brought out for Daniels, but he walked off on his own power to the locker room.
Daniels hurt again vs. Seahawks
This is the third injury for Daniels this season after a knee sprain and hamstring injury suffered earlier in the season.
"We're all pumped for that," Quinn said of Daniels' return. "He just has a unique way about him; elevates others as we're going through things. He's hard to defend.
‘Yes, full speeds, that, and so we pushed him a little more than others because just the short week for him wasn't the same as for the other guys, so we wanted to hit top speeds and go for it. So yes, definitely hit him. It was good to see him throwing, running, just he really looked like himself.”
The Commanders were trailing by 31 points late in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks, which puts questions as to why Daniels was even in the game to begin with. While trying his hardest to get the Commanders back in the game, a slide hurt his arm and he may be out for a considerable amount of time.
With the Commanders losing their fourth consecutive game, it could be curtains for the team as it approaches the halfway mark for the season.
With Daniels down, Marcus Mariota takes over at quarterback for the Commanders. He has started three games for the Commanders already this season, but he may be in line to start more after this gruesome injury for Daniels could knock him out for the rest of the year.
The Commanders trail 38-14 against the Seahawks midway through the fourth quarter.
