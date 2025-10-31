This position group must shine for Commanders against Seahawks
The Washington Commanders are one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL this season.
While they don't have a premier running back, the team ranks third in the league in rushing yards per game behind the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn explained how much of a challenge the team will face against a talented Seattle Seahawks defensive front in Week 9.
“Yeah, we're going to dig in hard. We already have. We didn't love the targeting in the game for us. That's a fancy term for who has who, and that's a common thing. Defense that's got multiple fronts and different looks, but we've got to be able to nail those down and make it really clean and really fast for us to go hit those targets," Quinn said.
"When we do that, we like how that looks and the results of it and we'll need that this week. This is a team with an excellent defensive line, big guys, speed edges, the whole thing. So, we'll have to really nail the targeting to make sure it's at the right spot, right locations and if we do that part right, our success in the run game usually follows that, but it'll be really important in that space.”
Commanders rushing attack must be stout vs. Seahawks
The Commanders have done a decent job in adapting their run game with all of their changes made throughout the season. Trading Brian Robinson Jr. during training camp and seeing Austin Ekeler go down with an Achilles tear early in the season has pushed them to try new things.
Rookie seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. have all been a big part of the offense this season. Each of them will need to continue to play strong if the Commanders want to get back in the win column after a three-game losing streak.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Seahawks is set for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.
