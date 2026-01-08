Commanders struggles show just how hard NFL can be

The Washington Commanders a year ago were preparing for their wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, they are now finding themselves on the couch, watching the games go down from home.

It's a surprising place for the NFC runner-ups from a year ago to be. But that is how life works sometimes in the NFL.

"Football's really tough. I think until last season happened with the NFC Championship run, I don't know how many guys in this locker room that we had where that was just uncharted waters," Commanders punter Tress Way said via WUSA9.

"I had never won a playoff game before, let alone making it all the way to the NFC championship. But when you get a chance to go that far, not that it makes it more attainable, you know what the season is like. You know you're going to have some injuries, you're going to lose some games. I don't know."

Washington Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson runs past Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Commanders struggle after NFC Championship appearance

The Commanders had everything clicking in 2024, and they had arguably the best outcome possible. However, things did not go in their favor as much in the 2025 campaign. Injuries were a big reason why the team failed to meet expectations.

"Yeah, man. I'd say injuries. Lost a few guys. A lot of key players. Having Terry back later in the season kind of helped us as well," Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu said via WUSA9. "So that just seeing the difference in that. It played a huge factor in how we played. But not only that, just feel like the injuries as well, but we just got to finish, you know what I mean?"

Even though the Commanders were one of the most injured teams in the NFL this season, they are held to the same standard as the other 31 teams are. The injuries definitely contributed to their lack of success, but they cannot use that as an excuse.

"Mean, it's super tough, bro. It's super tough, man, but that's all right. We going to be back though. Expectations going to be high next year. We going to see how it go. Everybody going to be healthy, God willing. We going to see how it go," Commanders defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw said via WUSA9.

It will be a long offseason, but the fact that the Commanders are not in the playoffs will definitely add to the motivation in hopes of turning things around and returning to the postseason 12 months from now.

