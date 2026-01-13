Why Brian Flores is the 'A+ hire' Dan Quinn needs to fix his defense

The 2025 season for the Washington Commanders took a wild turn from the success they saw in 2024, and with that, major changes are in the midst of being made with the hope of returning to that previous success.

Kliff Kingsbury is out as the offensive coordinator, as is the case for defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. The Commanders have already made their OC hire by promoting David Blough, and are now on the hunt for their next DC to complement head coach Dan Quinn.

While many interviews will take place, in a new report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are hopeful to bring in heralded DC Brian Flores for a lateral move from his position with the Minnesota Vikings.

The #Commanders are hoping to interview #Vikings DC Brian Flores for their vacant defensive coordinator job, source said. Flores’ contract is up in Minnesota, so he is able to look at other similar jobs. pic.twitter.com/ie2xaMDPnG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2026

Flores is one of, if not the, best defensive-minded coaches in the NFL. His success over 15 years is highlighted by his decade of work with the New England Patriots, where he went on to win four Super Bowls before deciding to test his mettle as a head coach.

While his tenure as the Miami Dolphins head coach had its ups and downs, he was able to lead them to back-to-back winning seasons in nearly 20 years, and his defenses from 2019 to 2021 in Miami were among the league's top units.

From 29th to Top-5: The Flores Blueprint

Even though Flores helped turn around the Dolphins, he was eventually let go, landing with the Vikings as their DC, who needed a major defensive overhaul (seem familiar?). After taking over a Vikings' defense that ranked 29th in defensive DVOA, Flores was able to improve the unit to a top-15 and then top-five one in subsequent seasons.

Why he fits the 'aggressive' mold

With his ability to turn around a defense in the flip of a switch, Flores would be a perfect fit for the Commanders if they can pry him away from Minnesota or an open head coaching gig. He's a proven defensive scheme builder with tons of experience, and his ability to disguise heavy coverages and pressure sets, mixing of zone and aggressive blitz packages, and a scheme that can mask weaker points and accentuate strengths only makes this more of a no-brainer if you're Washington.

It would be an A+ hire for the Commanders, but it could be a bit of a stretch with the aforementioned possibility that Flores lands a head coaching job or decides to continue his success in Minnesota. If, and that's a big if, the Commanders can pique Flores' interest in the job, then they will likely have to pay a pretty penny for his services.

