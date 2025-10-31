Are Commanders facing must-win game vs. Seahawks?
The Washington Commanders are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, which has them at 3-5 to start the season.
Going into their Week 9 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, a win is super important not just for the mathematics and chances of making the playoffs, but for the overall morale of the team.
“Every win is hard to get, but it's some truth to that. Like I said, we've been four and six before and made it to the playoffs. That's when back when it was 16 games and you won the last six games and went deep into the playoffs," Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said.
"You gotta get the first win then start stacking them. And there's no time like now to get it, but the thing that's positive for me is the guys are working and there's nobody in the building dropping their head. There's nobody, the guys are doing the same meetings or extra meetings and we're trying to be creative in the way that we're approaching it. So, the process is right, now we gotta go get the results done.”
Commanders can turn season around with win vs. Seahawks
A win against the first-place Seahawks won't be easy, but it will go a long way if they can pull it off. The Commanders are losing their grip on the NFC East lead, which is currently occupied by the 6-2 Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles are on bye this week, giving the Commanders a chance to gain 0.5 game in the divisional standings. More importantly, a win would give the Commanders some confidence before going into a big Week 10 showdown against the Detroit Lions, whom they beat in the Divisional Round back in January.
It's almost a must-win for the Commanders, because a loss here and next week to the Lions would put them at 3-7, which could be a nail in the coffin for the team.
