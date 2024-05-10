First Look: Dallas Cowboys Rookie Mini Camp, Tyler Guyton 'Gets To Work'
FRISCO- The Dallas Cowboys get a first-look at their 2024 rookie class on Friday and Saturday.
Cowboys first-round NFL Draft selection Tyler Guyton is already showing off his work ethic. Guyton moved into an Air BNB only two days after the draft so he could quickly get to work as he moves to left tackle for Dallas. Just across the street from Cowboys headquarters, Guyton is training with Duke Manyweather, a renowned offensive line guru and founder of O-Line Masterminds.
“I couldn’t wait to get up here," said Guyton. "You can sit at home for two weeks, or you can get to work.”
Another highlight of the first day of rookie mini camp came from defensive end Marshawn Kneeland. Kneeland has drawn comparisons to Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence. Kneeland has yet to meet the 10-year veteran Lawrence.
“I did follow him on Instagram though. If he sees this, please follow me back,” said Kneeland.
Kneeland will wear the legendary No. 94 jersey for Dallas, previously worn by two Hall-Of-Fame pass-rushers: Charles Haley and DeMarcus Ware. The Cowboys assigned the number for him and Kneeland understands the expectation that comes with that.
The Cowboys welcome 20 players (8 NFL Draft selections plus 12 undrafted free agents) to The Star. It is the first time the new Cowboys will gather all together for coach Mike McCarthy and staff to see. The players will have two "walk through" practices on Friday and a full practice on Saturday. They also will meet with the media in the locker room for the first time.
Some notables from practice include: The future of the Cowboys offensive line is large - Guyton (60) Nathan Thomas (62) and Cooper Beebe (56) take the field.
Also, cornerback Caelen Carson, the Dallas Cowboys fifth-round NFL Draft pick, is noticeably physical. The Cowboys third-round NFL Draft pick linebacker Marist Liufau has noticeably long arms.
Much of NFL rookie minicamps is about getting comfortable in the league surroundings, meeting training staff and honestly, finding the bathroom. Getting acclimated is important, before the returning Cowboys enter the building for voluntary "organized team activities" on May 21-23 and May 29-31.
With Guyton, Dallas rookies include:
- second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland
- third-round pick Marist Liufau
- third-round pick Cooper Beebe
- fifth-round pick Caelen Carson
- sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy
- seventh-round pick Justin Rogers
- seventh-round pick Nathan Thomas
Undrafted free agents include:
Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota
Emany Johnson, S, Nevada
Jason Johnson, LB, UCF
Alec Holler, TE, UCF
Brock Mogensen, LB, South Dakota
Julius Wood, S, East Carolina
Nathaniel Peat, RB, Missouri
Denzel Daxon, DT, Illinois
Byron Vaughns, DL, Baylor
Corey Crooms, WR, Minnesota
Cam Johnson, WR, Northwestern
Josh DeBerry, S, Texas A&M