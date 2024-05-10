EXCLUSIVE: Dallas Cowboys Rookie Marshawn Kneeland Pushing To Be 'Better' Than DeMarcus Lawrence
FRISCO - At Dallas Cowboys rookie minicamp, defensive end Marshawn Kneeland donned his legendary Cowboys jersey number for the first time with a thousand-watt smile. The Cowboys selected Kneeland in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and bestowed him the No. 94 jersey.
No. 94 was previously worn by two Hall-Of-Fame Dallas pass-rushers: Charles Haley and DeMarcus Ware. Kneeland understands the expectation that comes with that and has his own high expectations for his Cowboys career.
After his first session with the Cowboys media, I grabbed Kneeland for an exclusive interview.
"That was crazy," said Kneeland of being surrounded by 25+ media members including major national networks. "That was my first time with media like that. I did a little bit at the senior bowl, but it wasn't like that."
"My goal is to contribute as much as I can," said Kneeland to Cowboys SI. "Obviously learn from the older guys and soak up as much knowledge as best as possible."
Kneeland has drawn comparisons to Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence. Kneeland has yet to meet the 10-year veteran Lawrence but is looking forward to learning from and competing with the four-time Pro Bowler 'Tank.'
"Obviously I admire him," Kneeland told Cowboys SI. "I want to learn from him to see how I can beat him out in competition."
Does Kneeland want to be the "next" Lawrence?
"Pretty much, yes. But better. Try to be better." Kneeland told Cowboys SI.
Lawrence, drafted by the Cowboys in 2014, is one of the longest-tenured players in Dallas. While he is entering a contract year in 2024, Tank has shown no signs of slowing down. Lawrence is fresh off his second-consecutive Pro Bowl campaign after recording four sacks, six passes defended, and one forced fumble for Dallas in 2023.
An elite run defender off of the edge, Lawrence and Micah Parsons have wreaked havoc on opposing offenses.
And now, Lawrence has the rookie Kneeland to push him in a friendly competition.
Whether Kneeland is the heir apparent for Lawrence is yet to be seen. However, the rookie's spunk off the field and tenacity on the field must be admired.
The former Western Michigan edge rusher recorded career highs with 57 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last season. The 22-year-old is 6-foot-3 and 267 pounds.
His nonstop motor is similar to Lawrence's. For the Cowboys, he will likely be competing for playing time behind Lawrence and Parsons this season, with the hope he becomes a long-term NFL starter.
"It's been surprising," Kneeland told Cowboys SI. "There are a lot of people that love the Dallas Cowboys. You hear about 'America's Team' but until you actually come here to see it, it's like love. Definitely love."
Kneeland and the other Cowboys rookies will participate in a full practice Saturday. It's important for the rookies to get acclimated, before the returning Cowboys enter the building for voluntary "organized team activities" on May 21-23 and May 29-31.