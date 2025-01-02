Cowboys vs. Commanders, NFL Week 18: betting odds & preview
The Dallas Cowboys will meet former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders in the final game of the team's 2024-25 campaign.
The Cowboys took the first meeting with the Commanders in an absolutely bonkers finish where the teams combined for 41 points in the fourth quarter.
MORE: Dak Prescott endorses Mike McCarthy as Dallas Cowboys coach
So, will the sequel top the first? Can the Cowboys play spoiler in the Commanders' hopes of grabbing the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture? Here are the latest betting odds and preview for the Week 18 matchup.
Home Dogs Once Again
Spread: +4.5 DAL
O/U: 44.5
ML: +190
According to ESPN Bet, the Cowboys are a four-and-a-half-point underdog to the Commanders. It appears the first game between the two is not being taken into account since the Cowboys were winners by eight on the road.
One Last Ride
The Cowboys and Commander are on opposite ends of the spectrum as the regular season comes to a close. However, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has continued to say the team is focused on the task at hand.
The Commanders know that a win secures the sixth seed, and they will avoid the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs. However, the Cowboys are not just going to lie down.
The Cowboys will fight until the end, but their offense is a shell of what it could have been. It may take another special teams touchdown to take down the Commanders once again.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
