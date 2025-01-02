Cowboys Country

Cowboys vs. Commanders, NFL Week 18: betting odds & preview

The Dallas Cowboys finish up the regular season against the Washington Commanders. Here are the latest betting odds and a preview of the season finale.

Tyler Reed

Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys will meet former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders in the final game of the team's 2024-25 campaign.

The Cowboys took the first meeting with the Commanders in an absolutely bonkers finish where the teams combined for 41 points in the fourth quarter.

MORE: Dak Prescott endorses Mike McCarthy as Dallas Cowboys coach

So, will the sequel top the first? Can the Cowboys play spoiler in the Commanders' hopes of grabbing the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture? Here are the latest betting odds and preview for the Week 18 matchup.

Home Dogs Once Again

Dallas Cowboy
Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Spread: +4.5 DAL

O/U: 44.5

ML: +190

According to ESPN Bet, the Cowboys are a four-and-a-half-point underdog to the Commanders. It appears the first game between the two is not being taken into account since the Cowboys were winners by eight on the road.

One Last Ride

KaVontae Turpi
Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Cowboys and Commander are on opposite ends of the spectrum as the regular season comes to a close. However, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has continued to say the team is focused on the task at hand.

The Commanders know that a win secures the sixth seed, and they will avoid the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs. However, the Cowboys are not just going to lie down.

The Cowboys will fight until the end, but their offense is a shell of what it could have been. It may take another special teams touchdown to take down the Commanders once again.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

4 takeaways from Cowboys' embarrassing loss vs. Eagles

2 winners, 4 losers from Cowboys inexcusable loss to Eagles in Week 17

Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'

Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks

Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News