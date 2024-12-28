Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'
With the Dallas Cowboys mathematically eliminated from the NFL Playoffs, it's time for the team to look ahead to free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft where they will have the opportunity to round out the roster.
Dallas has been mentioned as a potential fit for Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty, who went to high school in Frisco, and Missouri star receiver Luther Burden III.
However, there is another star wide receiver who would serve as a perfect option opposite CeeDee Lamb.
MORE: Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas stockpiles offensive firepower
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice and Charles McDonald shared their predictions in a new mock draft which has the Cowboys landing Arizona Wildcats star and Biletnikoff Award runner-up Tetairoa McMillan.
The massive wide receiver has a skillset that would pair well with Lamb on the outside.
"Dallas Cowboys — Tetairoa McMillan, wide receiver, Arizona," the mock draft reads. "This would be a huge get for the Cowboys. McMillan is my easy WR1 in this class and offers true X-receiver upside at the next level. His size (6-foot-5, 212 pounds), catching range, and surprisingly easy bend for such a big receiver gives him matchup-wrecking potential.
MORE: Cowboys will have elite WR prospects staring right at them in NFL Draft
"Pairing McMillan’s ability to win outside with CeeDee Lamb operating from the slot and Dallas would have ideal synergy between two pass-catchers. Ashton Jeanty is exciting, but McMillan would supercharge this offense and passing attack and has the added boost of fitting their personnel, even down to what Dak Prescott likes."
This season, McMillan hauled in 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. It is the second consecutive year for McMillan to surpass the 1,000-yard mark.
If he lands in Dallas, McMillan will be a welcomed addition to the offense.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Eagles: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 17
Cowboys' final injury report for Week 17 vs. Eagles: 3 players ruled out
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas stockpiles offensive firepower
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Megan McElaney gets special honor
NFC East Power Rankings after Week 16: Cowboys can play spoiler