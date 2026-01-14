Cowboys interviewing division rival for defensive coordinator opening

The Dallas Cowboys are currently searching for a new defensive coordinator after firing Matt Eberflus earlier this month and have conducted a handful of interviews to kickstart the process.

Now, the team is looking within the NFC East for a potential solution.

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the team has requested an interview with Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach and pass-game coordinator Christian Parker.

Parker has previously interviewed for defensive coordinator jobs around the league, thanks to his success with the Eagles' secondary.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean celebrates with Quinyon Mitchell after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Parker, who has been coaching since age 22, has received DC interviews in the past and has been a key part of Vic Fangio’s defenses," Schultz wrote on X.

"Both Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell were named first-team All-Pro under Parker’s coaching this past season."

While the Cowboys had the league's worst pass defense during the 2025-26 season, the Eagles ranked No. 8, allowing just 189.8 yards per game and 14 touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see how strongly the Cowboys pursue Parker and whether the Eagles would let him leave within the division, but it's certainly an intriguing name to watch as the team looks to revamp its defense.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and a 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

