4 takeaways from Cowboys' embarrassing loss vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys were eviscerated by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17. Before we put this one to bed, let's look at four takeaways from the depressing loss.

The Dallas Cowboys were outclassed in every way in their 41-7 Week 17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In a game where getting close to perfection is needed, the Cowboys were beaten from the opening kick.

The Week 17 loss is one of those fans will not be looking back on. However, before the tape is thrown to the sun, let's check out four takeaways from the Cowboys' loss.

1. Turnovers

Underdogs can't lose the turnover battle, and the Cowboys came out the gate losing that statistic as Cooper Rush threw a pick-six on the first drive.

Add three more turnovers to the count, and the Cowboys shot themselves in the foot repeatedly by giving the Eagles extra possessions.

2. Roasted Secondary

Not only did Kenny Pickett toss a touchdown against this beaten-up Cowboys secondary, but third-string quarterback Tanner McKee added two as well. Pickett left the game with a rib injury, and McKee took the mantle and continued the embarrassing day for the Cowboys.

3. Dowdle's History

A fumble ruined what would have been a perfect day for running back Rico Dowdle. Dowdle is the first Cowboys running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. The accomplishment was the highlight of a rather dreadful day.

4. One More Game

Dallas Cowboy
Hold tight, Cowboys fans; your nightmare is almost over. It has been an ugly season for the Cowboys, and thankfully for the fanbase, there's just one more game to sit through before more positive times come.

