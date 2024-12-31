Dak Prescott endorses Mike McCarthy as Dallas Cowboys coach
Much has been made about the future of Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.
On the one hand, the consensus among fans seems to be that Dallas needs to go in another direction. However, if you ask the front office, it would appear that, based on what they have said in the last few weeks, they are leaning toward retaining the Super Bowl winner and signing him to a contract extension.
As for Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott, things are pretty simple. He wants his head coach back.
"Obviously, I'm a promoter of bringing (McCarthy) back," Prescott said, via ESPN's Todd Archer.
Prescott's opinion should come as now surprise either. In their time together, Prescott had some of his the most productive years of his career, throwing for 4,516 yards and 36 scores in 2023 and 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2021. He is also 36-22 as a starter in those five seasons, including three-straight playoff appearances from 2021-2023.
Of course, that kind of production also helped Prescott earn his new record contract, which made him the NFL's highest-paid player.
Beyond that, Prescott recognized the tough situation that McCarthy was in and was impressed with the way he carried himself despite the numerous setbacks the team faced this season.
"It's tough to probably get your job done and do your job with all that hanging over your head," Prescott said. "But credit to him, credit to his professionalism and really his coach's style of being able to get guys being ready to play and go out there and finish and take pride in what we finish and what we put on tape."
The Cowboys have one regular season game remaining gainst the Washington Commanders in at home in Arlington before they move to make their decision on their coach's future.
But if their starting quarterback's opinion matters to them at all, it would be no surprise to see McCarthy back on the sidelines for the Cowboys in 2025.
