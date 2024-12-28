Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Some of the greatest NFL players to ever step onto the field are being recognized with the Pro Football Hall of Fame announcing its 15 modern-era finalists for the 2025 class.
Among the finalists are nine finalists from the Class of 2024, five players who are in their first year of eligibility, and a first-time finalist who is in his fourth year of eligibility.
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar safety Darren Woodson is one of the 15 finalists. It is his third time reaching this stage of voting.
MORE: Micah Parsons closing in on another historic NFL mark
Woodson is the Cowboys' all-time leading tackler and helped revolutionize the safety position due to his ability to blanket wide receivers in pass coverage.
A full look at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 finalists can be seen below.
Class of 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists
- Eric Allen, Cornerback — 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders
- Jared Allen, Defensive End — 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers
- Willie Anderson, Tackle — 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens
- Jahri Evans, Guard — 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers
- Antonio Gates, Tight End — 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers
- Torry Holt, Wide Receiver — 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars
- Luke Kuechly, Linebacker — 2012-19 Carolina Panthers
- Eli Manning, Quarterback — 2004-2019 New York Giants
- Steve Smith Sr., Wide Receiver — 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens
- Terrell Suggs, Outside Linebacker/Defensive End — 2003-2018 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs
- Fred Taylor, Running Back — 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots
- Adam Vinatieri, Kicker — 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts
- Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver — 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts
- Darren Woodson, Safety — 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys
- Marshal Yanda, Guard/Tackle — 2007-2019 Baltimore Ravens
The Class of 2025 will be announced on February 6, 2025, at the NFL Honors ceremony live from the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, home of Super Bowl 59, which takes place at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, February 9, 2025. The ceremony will air live on FOX and the NFL Network.
