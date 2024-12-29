2 winners, 4 losers from Cowboys inexcusable loss to Eagles in Week 17
Week 17 quickly got away from the Dallas Cowboys who lost 41-7 to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas came into the game riding a high with four wins in the past five weeks. That positive momentum was gone in a hurry, however, as they fell to 7-9 with one game to play.
MORE: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' embarrassing loss vs. Eagles
As tough as it is, let’s look back at this one and identify some of the team’s winners and losers.
Loser: Jake Ferguson, TE
With CeeDee Lamb injured, the Cowboys needed a big day from Jake Ferguson. That’s not what they got as he recorded 18 yards on three receptions while also losing a fumble.
Ferguson is still without a touchdown this season and has fallen far short of expectations.
Loser: Andrew Booth, CB
Injuries depleted the secondary to the point Dallas was leaning on Andrew Booth, who had a day to forget. He wasn’t able to keep up with anyone he covered, and was burnt for an early touchdown.
Cornerback has suddenly become a position of need in Dallas, and Booth isn’t someone who should be in the plans.
Winner: Jalen Tolbert, WR
One of the lone bright spots in the loss was Jalen Tolbert, who caught his seventh touchdown of the season.
He’s now scored in three straight games, shedding the bust label that was lingering over his head at one point.
Loser: Cooper Rush, QB
Cooper Rush was gaining a lot of traction as a potential hot commodity in free agency this offseason. He’s performed well enough at times to look like a starter and other times, he reminds us all why he’s a backup.
That was the case Sunday as he threw two interceptions, including a pick-six on the opening drive.
Rush had just 147 yards and fell to 0-3 against the Eagles.
Winner: Rico Dowdle, RB
There was a lot of ugly in this game but Rico Dowdle still found a way to make history. With 104 yards on the ground, he topped the 1,000-yard mark — making him the team’s first ever undrafted free agent to accomplish that feat.
Loser: Mike McCarthy, Head Coach
Mike McCarthy was proving worthy of a return in 2025 but Sunday might have ruined his chances.
MORE:Philadelphia Eagles fan trolls Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before game
This loss was a reminder of how quickly things can get away from McCarthy, which might be enough to convince Jerry Jones to make a change.
