Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks

Since the Dallas Cowboys 2024 season officially went off the rails in October, the future of head coach Mike McCarthy has been in question.
And for good reason.
After three-straight 12-5 campaigns in Dallas, this year's version of the Cowboys fell well short of that mark, Following as low as 3-7 at one point, and losing in blowout fashion on four separate occasions. However, the team has also shown resiliency, winning four of their las tfive, while scratching and clawing their way back to 7-8.
Now, many believe McCarthy could have saved his job and earned another shot.
But according to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, there have been no meaningful discussions either way regarding the head coaches future with America's team.
"There have been no substantive talks yet about an extension for McCarthy in Dallas," the insiders said in the report.
The Cowboys themselves have been open about his as well, telling the media on multiple occasions that they have not discussed McCarthy's future with the franchise. Even after the team's dramatic 26-24 win over the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, team owner Jerry Jones was quick to dismiss questions about contract talks.
That said, he did also go out of his way to praise McCarthy for what he has helped his team overcome this season, even dropping some hints as to which way he is leaning.
"I can't tell you how proud I am of the way the coaching staff, led by Mike McCarthy, the way that the leadership on this team, and really proud of these young players," Jones said after the win over Tampa Bay. "They just are growing mentally and physically by leaps and bounds, which makes me think we've got an outstanding future ahead of us."
Of course, if you have been following the Cowboys for any length of time, you also know that this is pretty much par for the course for the Jones family, who rarely discuss contracts between coaches or players during the season, regardless of the situation.
They did the same thing with Jason Garrett, waiting till the end of the final year of his contract in both 2015, when he was extended for five years, and in 2019, when he was not retained, to make a decision on his future.
Now, it appears they are prepared to do the exact same with McCarthy, and wait until the season officially ends to make make up their mind.
