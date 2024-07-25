Dak Prescott opens up on reality he may leave Dallas Cowboys one day
Dak Prescott has given the Dallas Cowboys organization everything he has yet they continue to string him along when it comes to contract negotiations.
Jerry Jones and his son, Stephen Jones, used the franchise tag on Prescott twice before signing him to a four-year, $160 million extension in 2021. As he enters the final year of that deal, the front office is once again taking their time in negotiations.
On Thursday, Dak and Jerry Jones spoke on the situation and each made it clear that they want to get something done. Jones said he doesn't believe this will be Prescott's final year with the Cowboys and the quarterback made it clear he doesn't want to leave either.
However, he added that it could be a reality for him since "it's a two-way street."
Prescott alluded to other franchise quarterbacks who have left in free agency which includes Peyton Manning and Tom Brady — who each won a Super Bowl with their second franchise.
Before diving into that, however, Prescott had to pause and compose himself. He said Dallas is where he grew up and became a man, making it hard to dispute his desire to remain with the only pro franchise he's ever played for.
Reports suggest Prescott could be the first player to land a deal worth $60 million.
If the Cowboys do fumble the ball and let him hit the open market in 2025, he could wind up landing even more than that.
--Enjoy More Cowboys News from Cowboys on SI--
Send Help: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Costly Choice: How much could CeeDee Lamb's holdout cost Dallas Cowboys star?
Camp News: 5 stories to watch when Dallas Cowboys open training camp
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc