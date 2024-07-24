Latest update on Dak Prescott & CeeDee Lamb contract situation
The only job you wouldn't want with the Dallas Cowboys at the moment would be a front-office position. Yes, the salary would be nice, but making contract decisions for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons would be like telling your kids who your favorite is.
It's an undesirable position to be in, but the Cowboys are running out of time.
NFL Network reporter Jane Slater has the latest on Prescott and Lamb's current contract negotiations, and it's... *crickets*
Slater tweeted or xeeted (that sounds terrible) earlier today that everything around the organization is "all quiet" as it pertains to Prescott and Lamb's contract negotiations.
One has to feel that the organization would like to have a deal done with Prescott before the Green Bay Packers make any announcement regarding Jordan Love's new deal.
However, patience may be in Prescott's best interest.
Lamb's contract negotiations are just as delicate as Prescott's. The star receiver has proven that he is one of the top three receivers in the league and now is looking to be compensated as a top three talent.
He has yet to report to training camp in hopes of striking a new deal before taking the field again. However, it feels like the organization is keeping these contract discussions close to the vest.
--Enjoy More Cowboys News from Cowboys on SI--
Send Help: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Costly Choice: How much could CeeDee Lamb's holdout cost Dallas Cowboys star?
Camp News: 5 stories to watch when Dallas Cowboys open training camp
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc