CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott contract negotiation updates from Stephen Jones
The Dallas Cowboys front office has been at the forefront of all the drama as training camp is now in full swing. On Thursday, Jerry and Stephen Jones were hammered with questions regarding the contract discussions between the franchise and CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, and Micah Parsons.
While the pair have continued to explain that the situation is complex, Stephen shed some more light on the situation on Friday.
Jones told the media on Friday that the organization had discussions with the agents of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb on Thursday and that the conversations were "good."
Knowing that the franchise and the agents of their biggest stars are trying to strike new deals is encouraging.
However, both parties are playing this very close to the vest. Money is the biggest factor in these discussions, and the Dallas Big Three want what they believe they've earned.
Thursday's open presser from the front office left a lot to be desired when it comes to these contract negotiations. However, today, it seems that finally, some positivity is hitting the Cowboys fanbase.
While it may still be a long road, it's hard to see a future where Jerry doesn't have the three most important players on the roster on his sideline.
