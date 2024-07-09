Dak Prescott gives update on contract ‘conversations’ ahead of training camp
There was a temporary reprieve from contract talk for Dak Prescott, but it didn’t last long.
Prescott is entering the final year of his current deal, but suddenly, his health was the main topic after he was seen in a walking boot while vacationing in Cabo.
On Tuesday, Dak was seen jogging and looking healthy at his youth football camp at Southlake Carroll High School. So that means the conversation could go back to the money.
VIDEO: Dak Prescott discusses walking boot fiasco at youth camp
In typical fashion, Prescott answered the question about his contract negotiations as objectively as he could. The veteran quarterback simply said there were “conversations back and forth” before making it clear his agent handles all of that.
Prescott says his focus is on being at his best and making sure he helps the team. He added that the money has always taken care of itself and believes it will again.
Dallas is currently in negotiations with Dak and No. 1 wideout CeeDee Lamb. While Prescott is taking the approach that he will do his job and let the agent get things done, Lamb is approaching things differently.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys favored to sign former All-Pro wide receiver
He was absent from mandatory minicamp and is rumored to be ready to sit out during training camp to put pressure on the organization.
Dallas has typically been slow when it comes to contracts, including when Prescott’s rookie deal ran out. Their approach hasn’t changed, and in the end, it could come back to haunt them, with contracts only increasing with each new signing.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —