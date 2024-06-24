Could Dallas Cowboys turn to former All-Pro for OL depth?
The Dallas Cowboys have real talent in the trenches.
Dallas' offensive guard duo of Zack Martin and Tyler Smith was ranked as the best in the NFL, but the team does lack depth and experience at tackle.
After losing perennial All-Pro Tyron Smith to the New York Jets in the offseason, the Cowboys will start Terence Steele and first-round pick Tyler Guyton on the edges. The backups include Matt Waletzko, Chuma Edoga, and Earl Bostick Jr.
There is an obvious need for depth at the position, and one player who declared himself available could be an intriguing name to watch. Enter former Green Bay Packers All-Pro David Bakhtiari.
Bakhtiari took to social media to reveal he is getting close to the end of his rehab for surgery on a knee injury that ended his 2023 campaign. The 32-year-old five-time All-Pro also said he is ready to get back to work.
"I’m waiting to make sure there’s no question marks about the knee. We are nearing the end of my rehab, so things are gonna heat up on both ends in the coming 2 months," Bakhtiari wrote on X. "I’m excited to remind everyone again."
When healthy, Bakhtiari is one of the best left tackles in the NFL.
Yes, he has had a recent history of injuries, but that only makes him more affordable for the Cowboys. With the questions about the offensive line, bringing in Bakhtiari is a low-risk, high-reward move. At the very least, he could provide additional mentorship and veteran leadership for Guyton in his rookie season.
Of course, Jerry Jones and company haven't shown the willingness to write any checks this offseason, so this could end up being another opportunity lost.
