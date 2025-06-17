Dallas Cowboys new addition will be 'major piece' to success, NFL personnel man says
The Dallas Cowboys made a major splash in the offseason with the move to acquire George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
There were some concerns about Pickens' impact on the locker room and maturity issues during his time in Pittsburgh, but NFL presonnel doesn't seem to believe that will be the case in Dallas.
An AFC personnel man spoke to ESPN and had rave reviews about what Pickens can bring to the team.
"He'll be a big piece there. When he's covered, he's really open," the person stated. "I know the concerns are there, but I think having an already established passing game with veterans to help him along, and the fact he's in a contract year, will help keep him in line. If you can tap into what he can do fully, his major ability will shine through."
A coach in the division added, "Dealing with CeeDee [Lamb] and him opens things up for them."
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. With Lamb on the opposite side, those 100 extra yards could be well within reach.
It will be interesting to see whether Pickens can make a big impact in Dallas. He will certainly have the opportunity, and his pairing with CeeDee Lamb could work wonders for the offense.
Add in a healthy Dak Prescott, and the Cowboys could be a dark-horse team to watch throughout the 2025 season. Get your popcorn ready.
