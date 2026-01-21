Cowboys PFF Grades Highlight Dak Prescott's Superhero Effort in 2025
The Dallas Cowboys hoped they would find success under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer in 2025, but that wasn’t the case.
Schottenheimer worked incredibly well with veteran quarterback Dak Prescott, and the two had the offense humming all season. Unfortunately, Prescott’s superhero efforts weren’t enough to overcome a subpar roster.
The final grades from Pro Football Focus highlight just how lopsided things were for Prescott. He finished the regular season as the fourth-highest rated quarterback in the league.
He was aided by wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, as well as running back Javonte Williams. As for the offensive line, they were 21st in the league, forcing Prescott to operate under pressure far too often.
Of course, the main issue was on the other side of the ball. Dallas had the worst defense in the NFL, which forced Prescott and the offense to need perfection in order to win.
Prescott threw for 4,552 yards with 30 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. Despite his dominance, the Cowboys underperformed thanks to the struggles all around him.
Dallas Cowboys have to fix these flaws in 2026
If this sounds familiar, it’s because the Cowboys have done this before. During the end of Tony Romo’s career, he was playing behind a struggling offensive line and had an inferior defense.
That cost him, Dez Bryant, DeMarco Murray, and Jason Witten their best chance at winning a Super Bowl. To avoid history repeating itself, Jerry Jones and the front office must correct things this offseason.
Prescott will turn 33 in July, meaning he’s entering the final stages of his career. Romo, for example, was 36 during his final season in the league.
Dallas again has a quarterback capable of lighting up the scoreboard but they’ve wasted much of his career with poor roster moves. If that continues in 2026, there’s a good chance Prescott finishes his career without a title as his predecessor did.
