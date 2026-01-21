Cowboys PFF Grades Highlight Dak Prescott's Superhero Effort in 2025

The Dallas Cowboys hoped they would find success under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer in 2025, but that wasn’t the case.

Schottenheimer worked incredibly well with veteran quarterback Dak Prescott, and the two had the offense humming all season. Unfortunately, Prescott’s superhero efforts weren’t enough to overcome a subpar roster.

MORE: Cowboys Star Earns Pro Bowl Replacement Nod After Bounce-Back Season

The final grades from Pro Football Focus highlight just how lopsided things were for Prescott. He finished the regular season as the fourth-highest rated quarterback in the league.

He was aided by wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, as well as running back Javonte Williams. As for the offensive line, they were 21st in the league, forcing Prescott to operate under pressure far too often.

Of course, the main issue was on the other side of the ball. Dallas had the worst defense in the NFL, which forced Prescott and the offense to need perfection in order to win.

The final 2025 PFF grades:



• Dak Prescott: 4th in the league

• Offensive Line: 21st in the league

• Defense: 32nd in the league



We just witnessed one of the most lopsided “carry jobs” in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/i7ZXSp0wVN — DakMuse (@DakMuse4) January 21, 2026

Prescott threw for 4,552 yards with 30 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. Despite his dominance, the Cowboys underperformed thanks to the struggles all around him.

Dallas Cowboys have to fix these flaws in 2026

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo talks with quarterback Dak Prescott before a game. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

If this sounds familiar, it’s because the Cowboys have done this before. During the end of Tony Romo’s career, he was playing behind a struggling offensive line and had an inferior defense.

That cost him, Dez Bryant, DeMarco Murray, and Jason Witten their best chance at winning a Super Bowl. To avoid history repeating itself, Jerry Jones and the front office must correct things this offseason.

MORE: Cowboys in Danger of Key Assistant Coach Getting Poached By AFC Team

Prescott will turn 33 in July, meaning he’s entering the final stages of his career. Romo, for example, was 36 during his final season in the league.

Dallas again has a quarterback capable of lighting up the scoreboard but they’ve wasted much of his career with poor roster moves. If that continues in 2026, there’s a good chance Prescott finishes his career without a title as his predecessor did.

Cowboys' 2026 Mock Draft Lands National Champ LB, DB With 'Honey Badger' Aura

Where Dallas Cowboys Rank in NFC East After Giants' John Harbaugh Hire

Dallas Cowboys Face RB2 Debate Entering NFL Offseason

Second-Year WR Named Cowboys’ Most Underrated Impact Player

Does Cowboys’ Track Record Make Defensive Coordinator Job Unattractive?