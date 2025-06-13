3 biggest winners from Dallas Cowboys mandatory minicamp
Thursday was the final practice for the Dallas Cowboys' three-day mandatory minicamp. The team will now take a break until late July, which is when they will meet up to kick off their 2025 training camp.
Despite the potential for drama with contract negotiations lingering for Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs rehabbing away from the team, the Cowboys had a quiet week with everyone in attendance.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was thrilled with his first minicamp, saying he got emotional when addressing the team on Thursday.
As for the play on the field, it's always difficult to gauge too much when the practices are non-contact. Still, there were several players who stood out including the three major winners below.
Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE
Last season, the Cowboys signed Minnesota's Brevyn Spann-Ford as an undrafted free agent. He fought his way onto the roster and appeared in all 17 games. His production was minimal with just 88 yards on nine receptions, but that could change in 2025.
Spann-Ford was highly impressive during minicamp, even earning snaps with the starters. Schottenheimer even said he's pushing both Luke Schoonmaker and even Jake Ferguson.
Ferguson is still the clear-cut starter, even after a decline in performance last season. That said, Spann-Ford has proven he deserves a larger role in year two.
Kaiir Elam, CB
A first-round pick for the Buffalo Bills in 2022, Kaiir Elam is ready for a fresh start in Dallas — which is where his father, Abram Elam, spent two years of his playing career. Elam never found his rhythm with Buffalo, but is off to a hot start with the Cowboys.
The coaching staff has been singing his praises as Elam remained the most consistent presence at cornerback throughout camp. Dallas is without Trevon Diggs and Shavon Revel, as they work their way back from knee injuries, which has opened the door for Elam. So far, he's made the most of his opportunity.
George Pickens, WR
Like Kaiir Elam, George Pickens was ready for a fresh start, and found that in Dallas.
Pickens, however, didn't join the Cowboys with the dreaded draft bust label. The 2022 second-round pick was instead criticized for his attitude and for letting his emotions get the better of him.
It's far too early to say he's a changed man, but Pickens has been impressing everyone from the head coach to the star quarterback, Dak Prescott.
He's also showing off the talent that put him on the Cowboys' radar. According to those in attendance, Pickens couldn't be guarded during practice.
Again, it's early, but this is the perfect start to his tenure in Big D, which makes him the top winner from minicamp.
