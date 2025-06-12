Micah Parsons shows Cowboys commitment in big way at final minicamp session
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up mandatory minicamp on Thursday, June 12, and got a major morale boost from superstar defender Micah Parsons, who has not let the contract saga surrounding him serve as a distraction.
Parsons pulled up to The Star in Frisco, Texas, as promised for the start of minicamp and was present at practice every day.
While he did not participate in drills on Tuesday, instead opting for a lengthy conversation on the field with team owner Jerry Jones, he did go through individual drills on Wednesday, but sat out of team drills.
On Thursday, Parsons took another step forward, proving his commitment to the team by being a full participant in the walkthrough.
"Cowboys held a walk-through for their final minicamp availability. Micah Parsons was a full participant," Jon Machota of The Athletic wrote on X. "Trevon Diggs worked on resistance cords."
Throughout the entire process, Parsons has proven his loyalty to the Cowboys and made it clear that he wants to remain with the team for the long term. Now, the ball is in Jerry's court, because Parsons has done his part day after day.
Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons. The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.
Throughout the first four years of his career, Parsons has recorded 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for a loss, and 112 QB hits. His impact on the defense is undeniable.
