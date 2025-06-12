Brian Schottenheimer gets emotional at end of Cowboys' mandatory minicamp
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their first mandatory minicamp under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
From the outside, it was apparent that players and staff members alike were happy about the vibe throughout the three days' worth of practices. The result, according to the head coach, was that players were giving them everything they had.
MORE: George Pickens starred over three practices of Cowboys mandatory minicamp
Schottenheimer even got a little emotional when telling his team how he felt, saying "These guys gave us everything they had this spring.”
The first-year head coach has made it known that he wants to build the "greatest culture in professional sports." He understands winning is important and believes it can be accomplished by building relationships and cultivating an environment where players want to be their best.
It's still early, but throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp, it seems clear that players are buying in. Even George Pickens, who was considered a problem with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is being praised for his attitude and work ethic.
We don't know yet if it will pay off in terms of wins and losses, but it's safe to say Schottenheimer is off to a good start.
