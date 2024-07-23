Meet Charly Barby: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie
In June, Netflix dropped the America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders docuseries that shared "the personal stories behind the uniforms, revealing the ambition and drive shared by the cheerleaders and their coaches through the 2023–24 season."
One of the stars of the series was Charly Barby, who had just graduated from Arizona State University.
Unfortunately, Charly didn't make the squad on her first attempt, but her hard work paid off as she was named as one of the 12 DCC rookies for 2024.
Let's take a look at what we know about Barby.
Charly was among the last cuts in 2023
Despite a deep run in the audition process, Charly was cut four days before the final selection.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader director Kelli Finglass informed Charly that her dancing was not at the level needed to be a member of the DCC squad, and encouraged her to continue training and try out again.
She listened to the advice
Charly continued training and working on her skillset. Throughout the process, she continued to post on social media and show training and dance videos.
DCC 2024 Rookie
Now, after all of her hardwork. Charly will be on the squad for the upcoming season.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders announced the final 36 members for the 2024 season. Charly is among the 12 rookies to make the cut.
She commented on an Instagram post announcing the team, "BEST DAY OF MY LIFE. 💙 my literal dream come true!!!! I would not change a thing and honored does not even describe how I feel! This organization means the absolute world to me and to be able to call it home now means more than I’ll ever be able to say. 🥹 what a legacy to be a part of. I am SO. EXCITED."
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is streaming on Netflix now. The series features seven episodes that run approximately one hour each.
