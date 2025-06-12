George Pickens starred over three practices of Cowboys mandatory minicamp
Yes, it’s still early, but George Pickens has been everything the Dallas Cowboys hoped he could be throughout their first three mandatory minicamp practices.
Pickens had a tumultuous tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading to a blockbuster trade that landed him in Dallas. He turned heads with a suddenly positive attitude that saw him doing pushups alongside CeeDee Lamb after Lamb dropped a pass during OTAs.
He's also won the respect of quarterback Dak Prescott, who says Pickens has been "phenomenal" since joining the Cowboys.
MORE: Cowboys' Klayton Adams spotted in epic Step Brothers shirt with team's stars
Beyond showing signs of being an improved teammate, Pickens has been showing out on the practice field. Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram said the wideout had five catches during their Tuesday practice. During that same session, Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website said no one could guard him.
He continued to shine on Wednesday, making multiple catches, including one for a two-point conversion.
Pickens has proven throughout the first three seasons of his career that he can produce at an elite level. What's more impressive is that he has been incredibly efficient despite subpar play at quarterback thus far in his career.
MORE: Dak Prescott gives heartwarming insight on how daughters changed his life
In Dallas, Pickens has found an ideal spot for a fresh start. He has a quarterback who isn't afraid to spread the ball around and an elite wide receiver across from him who will command the attention of the opposing defense.
As long as he continues to approach this opportunity with the same positive energy he showed during camp, Pickens will assert himself as one of the top wideouts in the NFL.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons returns to Cowboys practice field at minicamp with welcomed twist
Cowboys 'near-perfect' offseason ranks among top in the NFL
CeeDee Lamb vs George Pickens comparison is closer than fans may think
Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix documentary series gets official release date